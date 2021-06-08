Louisiana hunting, fishing license fee hikes win passage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana hunting and fishing license charges will rise next year across an array of commercial and recreational categories, under a bill that lawmakers sent to the governor Tuesday to help shore up the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' budget.
A 78-20 House vote gave final passage to the bill by Republican Rep. Tony Bacala, reversing course from two years earlier when lawmakers in the chamber blocked a similar proposal. The Senate unanimously backed the measure Monday. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign it into law.