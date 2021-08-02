Louisiana governor's staffer tests positive for coronavirus STACEY PLAISANCE, Associated Press Aug. 2, 2021 Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 3:25 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of Louisiana's largest hospitals brought in nearly three dozen health care workers from across the country Monday to help treat the ever-increasing number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as the highly contagious delta variant ravages the state.
A Catholic priest and nun blessed the hands of the 33 workers who arrived at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge — including people from Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland and Texas — to help out for at least two weeks. Another team is prepared to rotate in after that if help is still needed.
STACEY PLAISANCE