Chris Granger/AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, a day after he expanded access to the shots to include Louisiana government officials involved in pandemic response work.

The Democratic governor was scheduled to get his vaccination in the afternoon at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center campus in Baton Rouge, along with several other state officials who are newly able under Louisiana's latest eligibility criteria.