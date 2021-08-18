Louisiana education board to debate mask mandate for schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board is to decide Wednesday whether it will challenge or follow Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate for public schools, wading into a thorny issue that has divided parents and provoked angry protests in some school districts.
Hundreds of people are expected to pack into the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting to debate whether students from kindergarten through high school should have to cover their faces while in classrooms to combat the spread of the coronavirus.