NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — The mayor of a north Louisiana city is promoting an anti-litter campaign but needs residents to get onboard.

Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams said Wednesday that he has a plan to reduce the amount of trash in the city includes encouraging the city's 18,000 residents to sign an electronic litter-free pledge, KSLA-TV reported.

The city will also be creating an anti-litter task force to provide feedback on areas most in need of care and there will be a Facebook page dedicated to the cause, allowing those who wish to be a part of the effort to do so.

Those who participate in city cleanups are encouraged to send photos to the city’s Facebook page. Residents are encouraged to post on their own social media accounts as well, using the hashtags #KeepNatchitochesClean, #LoveYourCity, #NatchitochesNotNatchitrash, and #LitterIsTrashy.

The mayor also is encouraging those who see others littering to report them to Crimestoppers by calling 318-238-2388.

Williams said he’s also implementing rotating cleanups by city departments. Each week, a different department will visit an area of town that needs to be cleaned up and take part in that effort. The following departments will participate: Community Development, Finance, Planning and Zoning, Fire, Police, Public Works, Purchasing, Recreation, and Utilities.

“Mayor Williams has made it clear that he takes litter in the city seriously and is committed to making the choices necessary to see change. He hopes that the consistent effort will encourage residents to bring out the beauty of Natchitoches and take care of the place we call home,” the city said in a news release.