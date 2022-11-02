Louisiana: What to expect on election night

Louisiana’s lone U.S. Senate race features Republican incumbent John Kennedy, who is seeking a second term. The former state treasurer, who has mostly provided a safe Senate vote for Republicans and been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, faces a crowded field of 12 challengers.
Among them are Democrats Luke Mixon, a commercial airline pilot endorsed by Gov. John Bel Edwards; and Gary Chambers Jr., who drew national attention earlier this year for an online ad that shows him smoking marijuana. However, it has been 14 years since Louisiana voters have elected a Democratic U.S. senator. Kennedy has raised an astounding $36 million in his reelection bid — 10 times as much as his Democratic challengers combined.