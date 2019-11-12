Looking Glass Animal Rescue selected as finalist to win up to $20,000

Athena is one of many cats up for adoption at Looking Glass Animal Rescue. Athena is one of many cats up for adoption at Looking Glass Animal Rescue. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Looking Glass Animal Rescue selected as finalist to win up to $20,000 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield-based Looking Glass Animal Rescue has been selected as a finalist in the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance and Foundation’s Rescue Race for a chance to win up to $20,000 in grants — and they need the Ridgefield community’s help.

There are six non-profit organizations racing, and after an online “race” lasting over the next week and a half, the organizations are awarded between $5,000 and $20,000 ($70,000 total).

The one with the most votes takes home the largest grant.

Below is more information about how your audience can help this charity and their pets in need by casting their vote for their favorite happy tale - and to help Looking Glass Animal Rescue continue its important mission in its Connecticut community. If you’re interested in learning more about the Rescue Race, please let me know.

Voting ends Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

How to cast your vote:

To vote, visit https://www.healthypawspetinsurance.com/rescue-race and:

STEP 1: Vote for your favorite Happy Adoption Tale

STEP 2: Select your state at the bottom of the page

STEP 3: Submit your vote