Longtime friends 'fill our hearts by volunteering' in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — The Rotary Club of Ridgefield has announced two residents as its 2021 Citizens of the Year. Lori Berisford and Elaine Cox will be recognized for their service during a dinner program at Silver Springs Country Club on June 16.
“Each year, our club accepts nominations for individuals who have gone above and beyond for our community and have met an incredibly commendable set of criteria,” said event chair Theresa Santoro, of RVNAhealth. “Lori and Elaine surely surpass this criteria ... and we’re delighted to honor them.”