Longtime Argus Leader editor Kueter dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former Sioux Falls Argus Leader editor Maricarrol Kueter has died.

An obituary prepared by her family and published in the Argus Leader says Kueter died Saturday at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. She was 63.

Kueter joined the Argus Leader in 1990 and held a variety of positions on her way to becoming executive editor, a post she held from 2008 until she retired in 2015. After retirement, she helped establish South Dakota News Watch, a nonprofit investigative news organization, and served as its first editor.

Kueter was a Sioux Falls native.