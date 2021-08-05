Long dominated by Russia, rhythmic gymnastics rising in US CLAIRE GALOFARO, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 2:50 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — In the darkest days of the pandemic, Evita Griskenas was stuck practicing in her parents’ Illinois basement, occasionally breaking lightbulbs as she tossed clubs and hoops through the air and cartwheeled to catch them.
A song she had never heard started playing. Griskenas, a rhythmic gymnast, doesn’t so much hear music as she sees it: melodies become hoops spinning across the floor; drumbeats bounce like balls. This song felt wild, like ribbons whipping in wind.
Written By
CLAIRE GALOFARO