Loeffler campaign condemns photo with white supremacist

ATLANTA (AP) — The campaign of Georgia Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is condemning a photo circulating on social media of her posing with a longtime white supremacist at a recent campaign event, with less than a month to go until the runoff elections that will determine the balance of the U.S. Senate.
Loeffler did not know who Chester Doles was when she took a picture with him, her campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday. The picture was taken Friday at a campaign event in Dawsonville, Georgia.