Historical society to host Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum visit

The Ridgefield Historical Society will present a visit to the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The event will include a guided tour and viewing of the exhibition, From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers.

The cost of the trip is $18 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

To purchase tickets, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org. For more information, call 203-438-5821 or email info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org. Participants will meet at the museum.

This tour is the first presentation of Votes for Women, a yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment presented in collaboration with the Ridgefield Library, the League of Women Voters, and the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.