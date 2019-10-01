Local podiatrist will run NYC Marathon to benefit Sandy Hook Promise

Ridgefield resident and Danbury podiatrist Paul Betschart has teamed up with Sandy Hook Promise and will run in the 2019 New York City Marathon on Nov. 3 to help raise funds for the cause.

“The platform of ending gun violence, regardless of politics, is important to support,” said Dr. Betschart.

He will run the 26.2-mile marathon to support the families of those who have lost loved ones to gun violence and will raise money to support the efforts of Sandy Hook Promise.

A donation page has been established for those in the community that would like to support his effort.

Dr. Betschart is also having a raffle for his patients old and new who can make donations as well as a variety of thank-you gifts for donations of different amounts. For more information, call or visit his office for more details at 203-791-0466.

“Any amount donated is helpful and greatly appreciated, thank you in advance,” Dr. Betschart said.