Ridgefield musicians to participate in the inaugural Charles Ives Music Festival

Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra students. Photo: Contributed Photo

In August, aspiring musicians from Fairfield Countya will participate in the inaugural Charles Ives Music Festival (CIMF) under the leadership of artistic director and composer, Paul Frucht, and associate artistic director and composer, Jon Cziner.

The festival offers a youth summer program (a week-long chamber music and orchestra program for youth musicians ages 21 and under) and an adult chamber music workshop (a three-day chamber music workshop for musicians ages 22 and over).

The Charles Ives Music Festival is part of the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra organization based in Ridgefield. The summer festival will be held in the community space at the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Ridgefield.

Youth participants will be part of two chamber groups with CIMF artist-faculty, performing in the CIMF Orchestra led by the music director, Eric Mahl.

Students will also receive private lessons, and attend master classes and specialized sessions.

Adult chamber music workshop participants will have the opportunity to perform in a chamber group with CIMF artist-faculty, receive private lessons, and attend master classes and seminars directly tailored to the interests of adult musicians.

CIMF aims to foster relationships between professional artist-faculty who are recent graduates of major conservatories and in the emerging stages of their careers and participants who have a passion for music and are committed to the pursuit of a high level of music performance. CIMF programs enrich and deepen the knowledge participants bring to their music and provide a fun and dynamic experience they can draw upon as they pursue further music study, an announcement said. For more information, visit charlesivesmusicfestival.org.