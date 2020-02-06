Local Rotarians treat RVNAhealth to an upgrade

Area Rotarians with members of the RVNAhealth leadership team and the newly purchased laptops: Joe Cleary; Ralph Passarelli; Joel Third; Mike Anderson; Keri Linardi, RVNAhealth; M.J. Heller, RVNAhealth; Gigi Weiss, RVNAhealth; Geri Blair; Mario Boursiquot, RVNAhealth; Melissa Papish, RVNAhealth; Theresa Santoro, RVNAhealth President & CEO; John Apinis, RVNAhealth; Christopher Hoeffel, Rotary District 7980; Robert Herber; Sue Manning; Bill Wyman. less Area Rotarians with members of the RVNAhealth leadership team and the newly purchased laptops: Joe Cleary; Ralph Passarelli; Joel Third; Mike Anderson; Keri Linardi, RVNAhealth; M.J. Heller, RVNAhealth; Gigi ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Local Rotarians treat RVNAhealth to an upgrade 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RVNAhealth staff and Rotary Club members gathered in appreciation of a grant recently received by RVNAhealth, made collectively by the Ridgefield, Stamford and Danbury Rotary Clubs, and matched by Rotary District 7980. Funds allowed RVNAhealth to replace outdated computers with new laptops for better efficiency, portability, security, and improved access to the agency’s electronic medical record.

RVNAhealth will host the three clubs, plus district representatives, on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at its Center for Exceptional Care for lunch and a show of gratitude, including a staff “meet & greet,” a presentation on agency services, plus tours of the RVNAhealth facility on Governor Street in Ridgefield. The mission of RVNAhealth is to promote the highest quality of life at every age through compassionate healthcare, community and public health services, and wellness programs.