Loan boosted for northwest Indiana church ruins cleanup

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Development officials have boosted a loan for removing asbestos from a ruined Gary, Indiana, church that officials hope to turn into a tourist attraction.

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority originally approved a $64,000 loan for asbestos abatement at the dilapidated City Methodist Church.

But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the development authority increased the loan to $100,000 on Thursday to help drain rainwater that accumulated in the ruins this spring and help with asbestos removal.

The Gothic-style church built in the 1920s closed in 1975 after years of declining membership.

Gary officials aim to transform it into a European-style ruins garden and tourist attraction. They say the City Church Ruins Garden will become one of the nation's largest such gardens, will boost tourism and provide a public green space.

