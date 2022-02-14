Living through history: Ridgefield Historical Society is documenting COVID pandemic with exhibit in the works
RIDGEFIELD — Just as swiftly as the state went on lockdown after reporting its first case of coronavirus two years ago, volunteers at the Ridgefield Historical Society formed a rapid response team to navigate the new normal.
The team comprised current board president Tracy Seem, town historian Kay Ables, Sally Sanders, Monica McMorran, Sharon Dunphy, Laurie Campbell and Betsy Reid.