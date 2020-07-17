Live webinar: Voting in the Time of COVID-19

The Ridgefield Library. The Ridgefield Library. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Live webinar: Voting in the Time of COVID-19 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On Tuesday, July 28, at 6 p.m. Ridgefielders will have the opportunity to learn about “Voting During the Time of COVID-19” from Ridgefield Registrars of Voters Cindy Bruno and Wayne Floegel and Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti. The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield and the Ridgefield Library will co-host a virtual information session to address some of the concerns that have been raised about voting in the upcoming elections.

Topics will include who, how and where eligible citizens can register to vote; who can vote in the Aug. 11 Primary; the opportunity to vote via absentee ballot; in person and absentee voting for both the Primary and Nov. 3 Election; the safety and health precautions being taken at polling locations; and the safety and security of mail in ballots. The Registrar and Town Clerk will also address deadlines for voter registration; applying for absentee ballots; open hours for the Town Hall; polling locations and hours; how to find out if you are a registered voter; and how to fill out a voter registration application, an absentee ballot application, an absentee ballot and where to send them back.

This session is being held to ensure that all voters have the information they need to register to vote and cast a ballot in 2020. “Audience members” will have the opportunity to ask questions via Zoom.

To join the information session, go to https://ridgefieldlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/voting-during-time-covid-19 at the Ridgefield Library and register. Registrants will receive the Zoom invitation in their registration confirmation and reminder emails.