Live updates: New Zealand to have public holiday, memorial
Sep. 12, 2022
1 of6 Crowds watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes Mercat Cross in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as it continues its journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral. (Ian Forsyth/Pool Photo via AP) Ian Forsyth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference after news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the Beehive in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability in a turbulent era for her country and the world, died Thursday, Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP) Mark Mitchell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Photos and flowers are shown people pay their respects near the gates of Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has announced it will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a public holiday on Sept. 26.
The nation will also hold a state memorial service in the capital, Wellington, on the same day. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Elizabeth was an extraordinary person and many people would appreciate the opportunity to mark her death and celebrate her life.
