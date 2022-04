The home health care service, RVNAhealth, in Ridgefield is hosting its spring breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Sneak Peek: RVNAhealth Live Auction Packages

Your Catered Affair

Let the talented Chef Mark of Ridgefield Prime Gourmet Butcher & Seafood Shop and his culinary team cater a dinner party for eight in the intimacy of your home. Known for their high-quality meats, all-natural poultry and fresh, wild catch seafood, Ridgefield Prime will work closely with you to create a fabulous, freshly prepared, multi-course menu, complete with wine pairings. Must be used within one year of purchase and cannot be used for major holidays.

Gift of Bob Sperry and Ridgefield Prime Gourmet Butcher & Seafood Shop

Fun in Falmouth

Escape to Cape Cod for the summer season’s most coveted week, July 1-8, and enjoy spacious two-bedroom accommodations at Innseason Resorts Harborwalk in Falmouth, Mass. Overlooking Falmouth Harbor, this resort is minutes from the beach, downtown and the island ferries making it ideal for exploring the Cape. This newly renovated suite sleeps eight, with a queen-size bed, two full-size beds, a pullout sofa in the living room, and a fully stocked kitchenette. Venture out to Martha’s Vineyard on the Island Queen with two round-trip tickets from Falmouth to Oaks Bluff. While there, visit Sun’N’Fun for your one-hour Monster Jeep tour of Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, and Vineyard Haven. On your arrival back to the mainland, enjoy the local fare with a $100 gift certificate for dinner and drinks.

Gift of John & Elaine Couri, Debra & Peter Hayes, and Eileen McIntyre

Four for Fore

Can you ever have too much golf? This is a must-bid-for item. Hit the links with three friends and enjoy some of the nicest courses around. This golfer’s package includes a round for four at Ridgewood Country Club, Salem Golf Club, Silver Spring Country Club, and The Club at River Oaks — all with lunch and carts. Ah, what a day to play hooky…

Gift of Dan LeBlanc and Ridgewood Country Club, Bill Hecht and Salem Golf Club, Karl Habib and Silver Spring Country Club, Bob Rossman and The Club at River Oaks

Broadway Your Way

Enjoy a fun day in New York City with your friends. You select the show and date. This package includes a champagne basket, a gift card for $500 to Broadway.com and $250 to cover the cost of travel expenses or hotel accommodations. You’ll also be treated to fine Italian cuisine with a $250 gift card to La Masseria.

Gift of John & Lori Berisford

The Bronx Bombers for Four

You and the Yanks — Four tickets to Yankee Stadium (you pick the date, based on selection and availability). Prime location, 12th row, field level behind on-deck circle. Use a $200 gift card to dine at The Audi Club. In seat wait service available too.

Gift of Marci & Ted Tregurtha and Patti & Steve Ross

The Mets and You

Sit back at Citi Field, enjoy the Mets, a little batting practice, and dine before the game using a $200 gift card. Four tickets to a game (you pick the date, based on selection and availabilit)}. Prime location—15th row, field level behind home plate. In seat wait service available.

Gift of Marci & Ted Tregurtha and Patti & Steve Ross

Connecticut Cultural Experience

Celebrate the arts in Connecticut’s first Cultural District. Art, history, performance, shopping, dining and countless outdoor activities come alive year-round in downtown Ridgefield. Spend the weekend with an overnight stay, including breakfast, at the charming West Lane Inn. Tour the historic Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center and its preservation of hundreds of years of local and national history. Enjoy the power of music with tickets to the upcoming collaboration of the Ridgefield Chorale and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, “Only All of Us,” a multi-media “choral musical” on May 14th, and to the May 21st concert, “Time for Three,” presented by the RSO. Dine at the intimate French bistro, Luc’s Café, before heading to the theater with two tickets to the upcoming performance of RENT presented by ACT of CT, running May 26-June 19. Experience the fun of a cabaret-style community theater with a table for four to the performance of your choice presented by the Ridgefield Theater Barn, and also two tickets to see 5th Dimension at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Aug. 5. This multi-faceted cultural adventure also includes a family membership to the renowned Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, one of the oldest contemporary art museums in the United States. What are you waiting for? Your cultural experience awaits you.

Gift of ACT of CT, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, Luc’s Café, the Ridgefield Chorale, Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, Ridgefield Theater Barn, and the West Lane Inn

Southbury Weekend Getaway

Let the lush forests, meandering rivers and rolling hills of the New England countryside set the tone for a relaxing spa weekend in Southbury. Enjoy a two-night weekend stay for two at the Heritage Hotel. Pamper yourself with a $50 per person credit to the on-site spa, which offers massages, body treatments, and facials, and unwind by one of the heated, saltwater pools. Venture out and explore Connecticut’s renowned Antiques Trail and enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner at Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar with a $75 gift card. Feeling too relaxed to head out? Stay in and use your $50 credit to experience one of the eclectic eateries within the hotel. The weekend rejuvenation continues with a spa day for two at Adam Broderick Salon & Spa. Relax with a 60-minute de-stress massage, an environ express facial treatment, and a classic spa manicure and pedicure in the nail bar. Treat yourself and a loved one to this relaxing weekend retreat and let the stress melt away.

Gift of The Heritage Hotel, Adam Broderick Salon & Spa, Market Hospitality Group (MHG)

Shop Downtown New Milford

New Milford represents quintessential New England-an intriguing blend of then and now, full of history, architectural wonder, and natural beauty. The bustling Center Historic District is a shopper’s paradise of clothing boutiques, fine jewelry, antiques, and gift shops and features an array of restaurants to satisfy any palate. Prepare for your downtown shopping experience with a wash and blow-dry at Joe’s Salon & Spa, plus $50 towards spa services, or head to The Iron Shear for a complimentary pedicure. Don your Julie Vos Necklace and silver diamond chip earrings courtesy of Robertson Jewelers and Paul Morton Jewelers, respectively. You’ll also be turning heads with your new, Kate Spade Mulberry Street bag in dusty blue. Bring your friends and enjoy a shopping extravaganza for four hosted by Compass Rose Collections, The Hunt, Traveling Chic Boutique and Bleu on Bank. Each shopper will receive a $25 gift card to each store. You’ll also receive a $25 gift card to Al Dente Restaurant and a deliciously decadent gift basket featuring dark chocolate balsamic vinegar, cookies made from chocolate, and salted caramel hot chocolate bombs from the Nutmeg Oil Company. Plus, lunch or dinner for two in The Tap Room at The Mayflower Inn & Spa located in neighboring Washington, Connecticut.

Gift of Al Dente Restaurant, Bleu on Bank, Compass Rose Collection, Shawn Gregory, The Hunt, The Iron Shear, Joe’s Salon & Spa, The Mayflower Inn, Nutmeg Oil Company, Paul Morton Jewelers, Robertson Jewelers, Traveling Chic Boutique

The Heart & Soul of Country Music

Pull on your cowboy boots and get ready for some toe tappin’ fun with a trip for two to the home of Country Music: Nashville. You’ll stay at the four-star 21C Museum Hotel next to the Gray & Dudley Museum, one of the largest contemporary art museums in the United States. A backstage tour of the Grand Ole Opry will give you a chance to walk in the footsteps of Country Music’s superstars, and an exclusive look into what happens behind the scenes of the show that made Country Music famous. A guided motorcoach tour will reveal the sights and sounds of the city, with visits to the legendary Country Music Hall of Fame and historic Ryman Auditorium, considered the “Mother Church of Country Music” As the old saying goes, “Country music is just plain good for the soul!”

The three-night package includes complimentary breakfast and all tour tickets. Not available June 4-5 {Country Music Awards}

