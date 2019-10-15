Live Life to the Max book drive to benefit children’s literacy programs

The Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation will host its fourth annual book drive to benefit children literacy programs in Connecticut on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The book collection will be set up in front of Books on the Common during the Fall in Love with Ridgefield celebration.

The foundation will buy two books for every book collected. Donations will be made to Read to Grow, a Connecticut-based program building literacy from birth, and Family and Children’s Aid in Danbury.

“We are swinging for the fences this year and we will be matching each donated book with two books, so we can share Max’s joy of reading with even more children,” said Jill Kerpchar-Rosenfield.

Books on the Common is located at 404 Main Street in Ridgefield.

To arrange new book donations before or after October 19th please feel free to contact us at info@maxmichaelrosenfield.org