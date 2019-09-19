Little cat mom seeks a loving home — A cat family story

We shared the story of Hayward and Zoar, two adorable 5-month old cats. Now another family member has joined us — their mom, Rayne, a sweet little black and white tuxedo.

Rayne was found abandoned and pregnant. She later gave birth to a litter of 5 kittens, known at ROAR as the “Connecticut lakes” kittens. Not only did she nurse her own kittens, but nursed another litter of kittens who had lost their mom.

Luckily, Rayne is now at ROAR. She’s exploring everything in the cat room and is getting to know the other cats. Day by day, the volunteers spend time with her giving her the attention she so rightfully deserves.

Rayne is a gorgeous tuxedo with soft, velvety fur. Her white whiskers stand out against her black fur. She’s looking for that wonderful person or family who will be devoted to her and hopes that visitors will meet all of the other cats, too. Some perfect matches are ready to be made. She is current with age appropriate vaccinations and has been spayed and microchipped.

Visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn about adoptable cats and dogs and open hours. We’re located at 45 South St.

Mary Ellen Egan