Little Rock expands curfew because of virus outbreak

Healthcare professionals wear personal protective equipment as they prepare to test patients for flu, strep throat, and coronavirus from their parked cars on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the St. Bernards Urgent Care Clinic on Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro, Ark. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ largest city on Wednesday expanded its curfew because of the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases in the state rose to at least 280.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said the city will impose a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The city had already been enforcing a curfew from midnight until 5 a.m. because of the outbreak.

“We cannot do business as usual,” Scott said. The curfew would not apply to people going to or from work, he said.

The Department of Health announced the cases had risen from 232 a day earlier. Officials on Tuesday announced Arkansas had its first two deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Lawmakers are expected to convene Thursday for a special session focused on a $353 million budget shortfall projected because of the pandemic.