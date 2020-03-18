Little OKs bill targeting predatory medical debt collectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday signed into law a bill creating transparency in medical bills sent to former patients and to rein in predatory medical debt collectors.

The bill signed by the Republican governor caps attorney fees charged to former patients at $350 for those who do not contest their bills in court and $750 for those who do.

It also sets a 45-day deadline for medical facilities to get bills to a patient's insurance provider. Opponents say the measure would increase healthcare costs for people who pay their bills.

Backers say the measure closes loopholes in the law that allowed the exploitation of Idahoans.

The bill passed the Senate 32-1 and House 49-20.