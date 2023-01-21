Ridgefield Little League mourns death of Coach Dave Buckley, 51: 'A Hall of Fame baseball dad'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — Some dads go to their kid's games with a chair and others go with a glove. And Dave Buckley was the glove kind of dad, town resident Mark Lyons said of friend, who died Jan. 13 at age 51 after a brief illness.
"Dave was always there to lend a helping hand on the field with the kids, whether it was picking up a rake to help prep the fields or to work with the kids in a drill," said Lyons, who knew Buckley for many years through Ridgefield Little League.