‘Little Doctors’ continue to save lives at Scotland

Scotland students, from left to right: Maddie Scholl, Dries Schoenly and Lia Munoz. Scotland students, from left to right: Maddie Scholl, Dries Schoenly and Lia Munoz. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Little Doctors’ continue to save lives at Scotland 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On Thursday, Oct. 17 from 4 to 8:30 p.m., Scotland Elementary School will be sponsoring its sixth student-run blood drive.

On this day, the fifth grade students, who have worked to both educate and recruit potential donors, will act as ambassadors for the drive, escorting people to their seats, handing out snacks and juice and entertaining the children of the donors while they wait.

The Little Doctors program educates our children about the importance of donating blood and teaches them how to approach people about becoming blood donors. They are taught to respect the trepidation of some donors and realize that donating is not an expectation but a gift.

“It’s good for kids to be part of a blood drive so they can see how it works to save lives,” states Greyson Walker, a fifth grade student at Scotland.

People who are interested in donating must be between the ages of 17 (with a permission from a parent) and 75 (over 75 can donate with doctor’s permission), 110 lbs. or more and in good general health at the time of donation.

There are some restrictions regarding recent travel to foreign countries for which you can check by calling 1-800-688-0900.

The school is located at 111 Barlow Mountain Road.