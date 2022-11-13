Little Bluestone River tract protected, made accessible

JUMPING BRANCH, W.Va. (AP) — A section of the Little Bluestone River and the steep, forested hills that rise from its rocky shores near its confluence with the Bluestone National Scenic River are being protected and made accessible to the public.
Little Bluestone Community Forest in Summers County, dedicated recently, is the first West Virginia property to be purchased with financial assistance from the U.S. Forest Service’s Community Forest Program. So far, 140 acres have been acquired for the forest, with 230 adjacent acres targeted for purchase in the next few years.