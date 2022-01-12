List of nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) \u2014 Nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actor Guild Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 27: FILM Ensemble: \u201cBelfast\u201d; \u201cCODA\u201d; \u201cDon\u2019t Look Up\u201d; \u201cHouse of Gucci\u201d; \u201cKing Richard." Male actor in a leading role: Javier Bardem, \u201cBeing the Ricardos\u201d; Benedict Cumberbatch, \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d; Andrew Garfield, \u201ctick, tick \u2026 BOOM\u201d; Will Smith, \u201cKing Richard\u201d; Denzel Washington, \u201cThe Tragedy of Macbeth.\u201d Female actor in a leading role: Jessica Chastain, \u201cThe Eyes of Tammy Faye\u201d; Olivia Colman, \u201cThe Lost Daughter\u201d; Lady Gaga, \u201cHouse of Gucci\u201d; Jennifer Hudson, \u201cRespect\u201d; Nicole Kidman, \u201cBeing the Ricardos.\u201d Male actor in a supporting role: Ben Affleck, \u201cThe Tender Bar\u201d; Bradley Cooper, \u201cLicorice Pizza\u201d; Troy Kotsur, \u201cCODA\u201d; Jared Leto, \u201cHouse of Gucci\u201d; Kodi Smit-McPhee, \u201cThe Power of the Dog.\u201d Female actor in a supporting role: Caitriona Balfe, \u201cBelfast\u201d; Cate Blanchett, \u201cNightmare Alley\u201d; Ariana DeBose, \u201cWest Side Story\u201d; Kirsten Dunst, \u201cThe Power of the Dog\u201d; Ruth Negga, \u201cPassing.\u201d Stunt Ensemble: \u201cBlack Widow\u201d; \u201cDune\u201d; \u201cThe Matrix Resurrections\u201d; \u201cNo Time to Die\u201d; \u201cShang-Chi and the Ten Rings.\u201d TELEVISION Drama ensemble: \u201cThe Handmaid\u2019s Tale\u201d; \u201cThe Morning Show\u201d; \u201cSquid Game\u201d; \u201cSuccession\u201d; \u201cYellowstone.\u201d Comedy Ensemble: \u201cThe Great\u201d; \u201cHacks\u201d; \u201cThe Kominsky Method\u201d; \u201cOnly Murders in the Building\u201d; \u201cTed Lasso.\u201d Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, \u201cThe Morning Show\u201d; Jung Ho-Yeon, \u201cSquid Game\u201d; Elisabeth Moss, \u201cThe Handmaid\u2019s Tale\u201d; Sarah Snook, \u201cSuccession\u201d; Reese Witherspoon, \u201cThe Morning Show.\u201d Male actor in a drama series: Brian Cox, \u201cSuccession\u201d; Billy Crudup, \u201cThe Morning Show\u201d; Kieran Culkin, \u201cSuccession\u201d; Lee Jung-Jae, \u201cSquid Game\u201d; Jeremy Strong, \u201cSuccession.\u201d Female actor in a comedy series: Elle Fanning, \u201cThe Great\u201d; Sandra Oh, \u201cThe Chair\u201d; Jean Smart, \u201cHacks\u201d; Juno Temple, \u201cTed Lasso\u201d; Hannah Waddingham, \u201cTed Lasso.\u201d Male actor in a comedy series: Michael Douglas, \u201cThe Kominsky Method\u201d; Brett Goldstein, \u201cTed Lasso\u201d; Steve Martin, \u201cOnly Murders in the Building\u201d; Martin Short, \u201cOnly Murders in the Building\u201d; Jason Sudeikis, \u201cTed Lasso.\u201d Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Murray Bartlett, \u201cThe White Lotus\u201d; Oscar Isaac, \u201cScenes from a Marriage\u201d; Michael Keaton, \u201cDopesick\u201d; Ewan McGregor, \u201cHalston\u201d; Evan Peters, \u201cMare of Easttown.\u201d Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jennifer Coolidge, \u201cThe White Lotus\u201d; Cynthia Erivo, \u201cGenius: Aretha\u201d; Margaret Qualley, \u201cMaid\u201d; Jean Smart, \u201cMare of Easttown\u201d; Kate Winslet, \u201cMare of Easttown.\u201d Stunt Ensemble: \u201cCobra Kai\u201d; \u201cThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier\u201d; \u201cLoki\u201d; \u201cMare of Easttown\u201d; \u201cSquid Game.\u201d