Lions Heart group volunteers at Cornerstone Gardens

Kristin Boylan's seventh grade Lions Heart group.

Kristin Boylan’s seventh grade Lions Heart group volunteered at Cornerstone Gardens, a nonprofit organization founded by Cece Berger, on Sept. 15.

Cornerstone Garden’s mission is “to provide unique opportunities” for young adults with autism spectrum disorder.

The group helped harvest vegetables such as peppers, tomatoes, beans, and watermelon to be donated to St. Stephen’s Church, which then offer the fresh produce to those in need.