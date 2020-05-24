Lincoln Police identify 31-year-old man who was fatally shot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified the 31-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in a Lincoln alley.

Lincoln Police say Michael Whitemagpie died after the shooting around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the Lincoln man with gunshot wounds in an alley. Friends and first responders were unable to save his life.

Investigators have conducted several interviews and collected evidence from the shooting scene, but no arrests had been announced as of Sunday morning.