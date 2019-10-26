Lincoln Children's Zoo to hold trick-or-treat event

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln Children's Zoo is holding its annual trick-or-treat event, Boo at the Zoo, and the city's bus system is offering free shuttles to get there.

StarTran will provide the free shuttle bus service to Boo at the Zoo starting this Saturday through Wednesday.

Shuttle service will begin at 4:15 p.m. and run about every 20 minutes until 9:15 p.m. from several Lincoln High School and Antelope Park parking lots.

Boo at the Zoo features nearly 40 trick-or-treat booths to get candy, coupons and other treats. All the money raised during the five-day event directly supports the zoo and care for its animals.