Lifestyle changes for healthy living

B.I.G. member Dr. Brittny Williams Howell, MD spoke to members at their monthly meeting and gave them recommendations on their personal food choices and overall wellness at Believe Inspire Grow’s (B.I.G.’s) June 3 virtual meeting.

Dr. Howell is a wife and a mom of three who lives in Ridgefield. She also is a board-certified vascular surgeon and a coach who helps women transform their bodies and their world with lifestyle modifications.

Dr. Howell gave members personal advice as to how their recorded intake affects their body/ mind and overall health. She provided insights and suggestions for members to up their health game as we embark on the summer months.

Believe Inspire Grow (B.I.G.) is a tri-state women’s empowerment group that provides women the inspiration, community and tools to grow their businesses and grow themselves. Virtual memberships are now available.

The group welcomes women with businesses or women who have ideas to start one and would benefit from a group of accomplished women as a guide.

To register or learn more about B.I.G., contact Mary Dougherty at marydougherty22@icloud.com.