Life prison sentence for Sun Valley man for child sex abuse

RENO, Nev. (AP) —

A 27-year-old Sun Valley man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing two young female relatives.

Patrick Brymer was sentenced in Washoe District Court last week to life in prison with the possibility of parole after a serving a minimum of 45 years.

Brymer earlier pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault on a child under the age of 14 years, one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 14 years and one count of use of a minor in a pornographic video.

Prosecutors say an investigation began in January when the Washoe County sheriff’s office received a report of child sexual abuse at the school the girls attended.

Brymer was arrested based on statements from the two young female victims and the defendant, as well as evidence collected from Brymer’s cell phone.

Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hicks said the girls disclosed endless acts of sexual abuse by a family member. She described the children’s interviews as “heart-wrenching.”

As the sentencing, Washoe County District Court Judge Lynne Simons characterized Brymer’s acts as horrific. She also praised the resiliency of the victims.