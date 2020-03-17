Library will work online, sending staff home

Ridgefield Library

Remaining closed but still trying to serve users, the Ridgefield Library is adjusting its operations as staff will no longer be working in the buildling.

The following is a statement issues Tuesday afternoon, March 17, by Library director Brenda McKinley:

Ridgefield Library takes the health and safety of our community and staff very seriously. The Ridgefield Library closed to the public on March 13. As of today, March 17, and in accordance with The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America, the Library will no longer have staff working in the building until further notice.

This is a difficult and unprecedented time; we will continue to serve our community in any way we are able. We are providing updated answers to some pressing questions here:

How can I contact you? Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, email will be the best way to reach staff with questions. Please reach out:

For the Adult Services, referencedesk@ridgefieldlibrary.org

For the Children’s Services, children@ridgefieldlibrary.org

For Circulation, circulationdesk@ridgefieldlibrary.org

For Development, lmbubniak@ridgefieldlibrary.org

What do we do about items currently checked out? The Library will forgive all late fines accrued during this time and will add a grace period to all due dates. We ask that you do not return Library items at this time.

Can we borrow new items while you are closed? The Library has online resources available for all ages 24/7 on our website: ridgefieldlibrary.org. You have access to downloadable eBooks & eAudiobooks, streaming video & music, language learning, educational & research databases and much more. Please note due to contractual obligations, some of these resources may be limited to Ridgefield Library card holders.

If you have something on Hold that is here waiting for you, you will be able to pick that item up when we re-open.

There is a problem with my Library account! What do I do? Please email the Circulation Department at circulationdesk@ridgefieldlibrary.org our staff will be able to assist you.

I don’t have a Library Card! Can I get one? Yes! Please use our Get A Library Card link on our website. Our Circulation staff will create a temporary Library Card for Ridgefield residents and get you a barcode that you can use to access online resources. Once the Library re-opens, we’ll ask you to come in to complete the registration and get your physical card.

Because of added requirements to create accounts for out-of-state residents, we are unfortunately not able to provide this service during this closure.

When will you reopen? We do not yet know, but we will follow best practices advised by state and local officials. Given that this situation is evolving, our services may be subject to change as well. We will continue to keep in touch with email updates, so please be sure to join our email list, and check our website for current information.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through this together as a community. The full Library Staff wishes good health and safety for all of you and your families.