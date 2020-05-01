Library virtual programs include emigration lecture, voice actor reading

Presentation looks at emigration

The Ridgefield Library presents The Immigrant Experience with Toni McKeen, a live presentation Thursday, May 14, at 4 p.m., via Zoom.

During this lecture McKeen will take participants on an emotional journey as she discusses what motivated mass emigration of many nationalities and what it was like to travel across the ocean and get into the port. Attendees will see examples of health inspection cards, telegrams, and other documents involved in the immigration process.

This lecture will help participants connect with their own past and gain a better understanding of how immigrant records can tell an amazing story. Toni McKeen lectures widely on genealogy, art, and history.

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org and an invitation to join the Zoom meeting will be sent to your email the day before the scheduled program.

Voice actor to read online

The Ridgefield Library presents an online dramatic reading with voice actor Alan Sklar via Zoom Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m. He will read live two short stories by Lawrence Block, How Far It Could It Go and A Bad Night for Burglars.

Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for more than 20 years, voicing radio and TV commercials, narrating over 200 audiobooks, and working on numerous corporate video projects.

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org and an invitation to join the Zoom meeting will be sent to your email the day before the scheduled program.