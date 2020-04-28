Library’s video poetry reading gives message of ‘Hope’

On April 22, members of the staff of the Ridgefield Library celebrated National Poetry Month with a unique and very special reading of Emily Dickinson’s poem Hope is the thing with feathers. Perhaps Dickinson’s most famous and popular work, the first line of the poem is prominently displayed in the Library’s main lobby, above Helena Hernmarck’s beautiful tapestry, Passing Fall.

Library staff members recorded lines of the poem separately in their homes; the final video was compiled and edited by John Casiello, the Library’s Head of Collection Management and a Library employee for 25 years. The video is accessible on the homepage on the Library website, www.ridgefieldlibrary.org.

While the Library building has been closed, staff have been working hard to increase online programming with more story times, book groups, video instruction and webinars. Some content is offered live and some is pre-recorded to enjoy any time. The Library provides access to streaming and downloadable ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music and more.

Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org for the most current Library programming and online resource information and links to up-to-date, authoritative COVID-19 coronavirus information. Go to the bottom of the homepage to sign up to receive Library emails. In addition to important updates, Library emails contain links to great curated online content for all ages from our staff.

Our thoughts remain with all of you and our wishes are for the health and safety of our community, our country and all those throughout the world who are facing this health and economic crisis. We continue to abide by directives from our local, state and federal leaders. The Library building remains closed and staff are not working in the building, but the Library is still operating

Brenda McKinley,

Library Director