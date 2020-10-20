Library’s first virtual fundraiser a success

The Ridgefield Library’s recently held its first virtual fundraiser in partnership with Books on the Common, The Battle of the Books, as part of LYL (Love Your Library) 2020.

James Mustich, author of “1000 Books to Read Before You Die,” emceed the event where Roz Chast and Patricia Marx, Mike Flynn, Stephen Schwartz, Judy Silver and Joel Third each championed a book that they love.

Silver won the Battle with her book “The 57 Bus: A True Story of Two Teenagers and the Crime That Changed Their Lives.” Schwartz was the runnerup with his book “Sum: Tales from the Afterlives.” Other books presented were: “Goodnight Baseball” by Flynn; “The Merck Manual” by Chast and Marx, and “John James Audubon: The Making of an American” by Third.

The Ridgefield Library reported. 188 households registered for the virtual fundraiser and generously helped raise $8,000 for the Ridefield Library.

Jim and Margot Mustich’s planned the event.

The Virtual Battle of the Books was the kickoff to LYL (Love Your Library) weekend, which was a 48-hour online giving campaign with Fairfield County Bank generously matching a portion of donations brought in online during that period. The response from the Ridgefield community was incredible. The Ridgefield Library is humbled and thankful that between the Battle of the Books, the 48-hour online giving campaign and matching funds from Fairfield County Bank over $30,000 was raised for the library the community loves.