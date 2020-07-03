Library presents webinar about online voting

Ridgefield Library presents, “Bob, Could Internet Voting Strengthen Our Democracy in Turbulent Times?, a live webinar via Zoom with Bob Reby, CFP®, founder and CEO of Reby Advisors, and Dr. John R. Patrick, author of Election Attitude: How Internet Voting Leads to a Stronger Democracy Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m.

These programs are part of the Library’s Adult Summer Reading Program and are made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library.

To register, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.