Library presents webinar about online voting
Photo: The Ridgefield Library
Ridgefield Library presents, “Bob, Could Internet Voting Strengthen Our Democracy in Turbulent Times?, a live webinar via Zoom with Bob Reby, CFP®, founder and CEO of Reby Advisors, and Dr. John R. Patrick, author of Election Attitude: How Internet Voting Leads to a Stronger Democracy Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m.
These programs are part of the Library’s Adult Summer Reading Program and are made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library.
To register, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.
