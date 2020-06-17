Library participates in Make Music Day

The Ridgefield Library is calling on all punk rockers, rappers, folksingers, air guitarists, disco divas, emo kids, torch song crooners, lip synchers, deejays, old time fiddle players, ukulele duos, metalheads, tuba players and break dancers to sign up for an Open Mic Night at the library Sunday, June 21. At 3 p.m. will be a performance by local musicians including Chris Belden, Brenda Kahn, and Dan Bonis and then at 4 p.m., the open mic will begin.

June 21 is Make Music Day, an international celebration of music happening around the world. Ridgefield Library is one of several organizations in town participating in this day of music.

Any high schoolers or adults who would like to perform should contact Lesley at lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Those who would like to just relax at home and enjoy the performance may register at ridgefieldlibrary.org to receive the Zoom link to view the Make Music Ridgefield celebrations presented by the library.