Library offers tips on guilt free eating during the holidays

Dr. Brittny Howell will be at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., to present 3 Simple Tips for Eating Through the Holidays So That You Can Have Guilt-Free Fun!

Howell is a mother of three, and a Ridgefielder. She also is a nutrition coach and a board-certified vascular surgeon who has taken care of thousands of patients. Her deeper purpose is educating and supporting participants in their health journey. “I won't prescribe pills, quick fixes, or hacks. Instead, I’ll prescribe food ... sprinkled with positivity and persistence,” said Dr. Howell.

This program is part of the Noreen L. Papa - Mothers: Live Your Life series. For more information and to register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.