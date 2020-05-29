Library offers online programming in June

The Ridgefield Library. The Ridgefield Library. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Library offers online programming in June 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Library offers the following online programs in June. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Travels with Toni McKeen, Machu Picchu and the Inca Who Build It, Tuesday, June 2, 4 p.m.

Non-fictioneers Book Group, Grant by Ron Chernow, Tuesday, June 2, 7 p.m.

Intro to iPhone, with Dawn DeCosta, Wednesday, June 3, 11 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Murder by the Book Mystery Discussion, Face of Death: A Zoe Prime Mystery By Blake Pierce, Thursday, June 4, 10:30 a.m.

Tech Tricks: iMessage, with Dawn DeCosta, Thursday, June 4, 1 p.m.

Books and Breakfast, Monday, June 8, 10:30 a.m.

Facebook 101 with Kate Fitzpatrick, Tuesday, June 9, 1 p.m.

World Lit Now! Book Discussion Group, When the Moon Is Low by Nadia Hashimi, Wednesday, June 10, 10:30 a.m.

Lunchtime Language: French Conversation for Beginners, with Anette Roth, Wednesday, June 10, noon.

LinkedIn with Kate Fitzpatrick, Thursday, June 11, 1 p.m.

Poetry on the Path with Barb Jennes, Thursday, June 11 & 25, 10:30 a.m.

Shutterbugs Photography Group, Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m.

Travels with Toni McKeen, The Vatican and Its Many Treasures, Tuesday, June 16 , 4 p.m.

Critics’ Circle Book Discussion, Writers & Lovers by Lily King, June 16, 7 p.m.

Intro to iPhone, with Dawn DeCosta, Wednesday, June 17, 11 a.m.

Tech Tricks: iMessage, with Dawn DeCosta, Thursday, June 18, 1 p.m.

Artificial Intelligence in the Life Sciences with Dr. Laxmi Parida, live webinar, Thursday, June 18, 6 p.m.

Food for Thought : A Culinary Book Discussion Group, Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine by Edward Lee, Friday, June 19, 11 a.m.

Living in a Plague: The Ethical Challenges of the COVID-19 virus, live webinar with Dr. Arthur Caplan, Tuesday, June 23, 6 p.m.

A.M. Book Group, The Egoist: A Comedy in Narrative by George Meredith, June 24, 10 a.m.

Lunchtime Language: French Intermediate/Advanced Conversation, with Anette Roth, Wednesday, June 24, noon.

Connecticut Poetry Society Monthly Workshop, Saturday, June 27, 10 a.m.

Finding and Getting Grants, live webinar with Judi Margolin, Tuesday, June 30, 2 p.m.