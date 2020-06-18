Library offering grant writing webinar

The Ridgefield Library presents a live webinar about how to get grants with Judi Margolin Tuesday, June 30, at 2 p.m.

This workshop explores the ins and outs of grant seeking, providing some very specific advice about how to be successful at securing outside funding from foundations and corporations. Special attention will be given to the dos and don’ts of grant-seeking in the era of COVID-19.

Topics include:

· The various types of grants

· What kinds of grants in which dollar amounts work best for different types of funders

· Alternatives to cash grants

· How to determine where grants fit in your overall funding scheme

· What to do when you actually receive a grant to ensure you are well-positioned for the next grant

Judith Margolin is founder and principal of Needagrant.org. Ms. Margolin is an independent consultant and workshop leader on foundations and grants. Register at http://www.ridgefieldlibraray.org to receive a Zoom invitation.