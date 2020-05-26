Library offering curbside pickup

The Ridgefield Library joined four other Fairfield County libraries today to announce plans to begin curbside pickup of books and other materials as soon as June 15. The Darien, New Canaan, Weston and Westport libraries collaborated on this decision.

The first phase of Ridgefield Library’s stepwise plan toward reopening includes contactless pick-up and a process to safely quarantine returned books and materials. The Library will be sharing specific details, as well as the timeline for when patrons will be able to begin returning materials currently checked out.

While the Ridgefield Library’s building has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Library’s digital resources have been available 24/7. With a wide array of digital offerings, including e-books, audiobooks, streaming music and movies, story times, crafts, book groups, tech help, gaming get-togethers and more, the Library has continued to provide invaluable educational and entertaining content to our community.

“The positive community response to the online resources and programming the Library staff have been able to provide during the physical closure of the building has been wonderful,” said Brenda McKinley, Library Director. “We miss seeing you all and are looking forward to safely adding services at our beautiful Main Street location.”

Library staff, with guidance from local government and health officials, are busy planning for this expansion of services. Details and service start dates will be announced on the Library’s website, http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org and social media channels as well as shared with Ridgefield’s media outlets when more information is available.