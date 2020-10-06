Library lends out STEAM backpacks

The Ridgefield Conservation Commission and the Ridgefield Library recently collaborated to create four new, hands-on, STEAM kits focused on the natural world and habitats in Ridgefield.

All kits are available to borrow for 14 days with a Ridgefield Library card. Ridgefield Conservation Commissioner Jean Linville collaborated with librarians Kristina Lareau and Dorothy Pawlowski to create family-friendly and engaging kits to learn more about the natural world right here in Ridgefield.

Each of the four kits includes hand-curated books, field guides, games, Ridgefield Open Space trail maps and a list of suggested activities that focus on a different topic: birding, reptiles and amphibians, trees and wildflowers, butterflies and insects.

Both the Ridgefield Library and the Conservation Commission invite patrons to visit the Library, bring home a kit, and explore some of Ridgefield’s open spaces.