Library is among organizations canceling programs

The Ridgefield Library is canceling all its programs and events through the end of March “with concern for the health of our community and in line with recommendations from Governor Lamont related to coronavirus COVID-19 and public gatherings,” the library said in a twitter post Wednesday, March 11.

It heads what is sure to be a growing list of organizations making cancelations.

Here are additional events and or organizations that have notified The Press they are closing up or canceling activities as a result of coronavirus concerns.

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is postponing its annual Inaugural Breakfast, that had been planned for this Friday morning, March 13 at Silver Spring Country Club. “Our decision was made first and foremost with public safety in mind” said Executive Director Kim Bova, “We look forward to rescheduling this event for a future date and will update our members and supporters as new information becomes available.”

The Ridgefield Historical Society will be closed to the public through March 31 “as a precaution.” The Society's staff will be available during regular hours (Tuesday - Thursday from 1 to 5 pm) to answer inquiries by email (info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org).

RVNAhealth Spelling Bee is being postponed until Monday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse. It was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18.