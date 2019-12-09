Library hosting talk on college planning

Matt Byrnes, head of Wooster School, will be at the Ridgefield Library on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., for a conversation about how to better understand what success in college means, how the process works, and how we can best manage the journey through adolescence and school to a successful outcome.

In the search for that success and in the service of healthy human development, how can we all be more positively proactive and intentional in our parenting, in partnering with schools, and in managing a healthy college search process. Parents of children at any point in the school journey, even those currently in college, are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

Byrnes has been head of school at Wooster School in Danbury, since 2013. Prior to Wooster, he was a public school English teacher, coach, and administrator, most recently serving as assistant superintendent for the Darien Public Schools and as a high school principal in both California and New York. As a teacher and school administrator, he has been involved — whether directly or tangentially —in the college application process of thousands of students over the last twenty-five years. Perhaps more importantly, Byrnes has read, researched and thought deeply about the purpose of college, its role in American culture and society, and the many misconceptions and manipulations which cloud most parents attempts to understand the nature of its role in their children’s lives.

For more information and to register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.