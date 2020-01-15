Library Lines: Welcome 2020!

The new year is traditionally the time for renewed commitments and fresh starts. The Ridgefield Library offers lots of opportunities to put your resolutions into practice.

If going green is one of your goals, stop by the library for our Tech Recycling Day on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Drop off your old tech devices for safe and secure recycling. Cost is $20 per item, which supports our annual RidgeCon pop culture event.

Interested in joining a book discussion group? We have many monthly offerings to choose from, for lovers of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, mysteries and more. It’s a wonderful way to meet new people and expand your reading horizons.

The library is also the place to learn and practice healthy habits, from chair yoga to meditation to cooking classes. Looking to make a career change? Don’t miss the Starting Your Own Business six-part series, beginning mid-February. And if building your technology skills is on your list for 2020, sign up for one of our many tech workshops or classes.

Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information.

Andy Forsyth