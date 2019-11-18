Library Days at Books on the Common

If you are one of the almost 200 people who enjoyed our first Battle of the Books presentation last week, you understand the importance of the close partnership between Books on the Common and the Ridgefield Library.

Together we bring Ridgefielders and other readers dozens of author and book events each year, an extraordinary treat for a town our size. Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time for you to support both the bookstore and the Library to ensure that these wonderful opportunities continue.

The annual Library Days at Books on the Common will take place Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Just show your Ridgefield Library card at the cash register, and 15% of the proceeds of your purchase will be donated by the bookstore to the Library.

Your support of local businesses like Books on the Common, and the bookstore’s support of the Library, help keep Ridgefield an exceptional place to live, at the holidays and year-round.

Andy Forsyth