Liberty: Lots of travelers expected on freer Fourth of July LUIS ANDRES HENAO and TOM MURPHY, Associated Press July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 12:02 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo, people walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks and family reunions over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo, people walk along La Jolla Shores beach as Independence Day weekend nears in San Diego. Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks and family reunions over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo, a shaft of light illuminates a passenger before boarding a flight at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, ahead of Fourth of July weekend. Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks and family reunions over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo, motorists head west along Interstate 70 to get an early start on the Fourth of July holiday weekend near Golden, Colo. Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks and family reunions over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo, people travel through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks and family reunions over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks and family reunions over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days.
Yet lingering restrictions, worker shortages and still significant numbers of unvaccinated people mean some may not be as free as they would like to be.
Written By
LUIS ANDRES HENAO and TOM MURPHY