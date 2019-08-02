Letter: Is Trump a racist?

To the Editor:

Without any evidence, a recent letter to the Press accused President Trump of being a racist. He certainly has faults, but racist is not one of them. Here are the facts:

He dated Kara Young, a black woman, for two years.

He upgraded Martin Luther King’s birthplace to a national historic park.

When Trump bought Mar-A-Lago, there was a restriction on the admittance of Jews and blacks to upper-crust clubs in Palm Beach. The Town Council refused to remove the restrictions. Trump sued them for discrimination. He won that lawsuit and the restrictions were removed.

He gave clemency to Alice Johnson and posthumously pardoned boxer Jack Johnson.

He established an Opportunity and Revitalization Council to bring private investment into poor black communities for the purpose of creating entrepreneurs, businesses, and jobs.

He denounced David Duke 20 years ago.

Trump’s tweets regarding Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar contained not one word about the color of their skin, bone structure, physical features, or eye color, which is the definition of “race.”

He criticizes their anti-Semitism, their disparaging of America and their support for terrorist organizations (Hamas) and anti-Semites like Louis Farrakhan. The fact that two of this “squad” have dark skin is totally irrelevant to his tweets. It is a tactic of the Left to smear those that don’t agree with them, rather than address issues. Since when is it not okay to criticize those with radical anti-American and anti-Semitic views?

Trump tweeted “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.” Note that the media repeated ad nauseum the first sentence and omitted the rest. That’s fake news.

Linda Lavelle